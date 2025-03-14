By Brian Phillips
Coddy Shack and Key Solar Looe and District Pool League Division Two – Sunday, March 9
ONE-time runaway leaders of the division JJ’s Pooligans lost more ground on leaders Barbican in the race for the title despite a 3-2 victory at Halfway Crooks in a rearranged game.
Pooligans were 10 points clear at the top not so long ago and soon found themselves 2-0 down as Duane Elliott and Matt Olver took down Jason and Thiago Bond without reply.
But the visitors did respond as skipper Kierran Bond and free signings Sam Crouch and Rene Goutte got the job done.
Barbican kept up their relentless pursuit of the title with a 4-1 home victory against JJ’s C-Men. Scott Wright and Justin Woods put the Barbican 2-0 up with straight frame victories over Jamie Wright and Callum Smith, before Aaron Rix pulled one back narrowly beating Si Hunt over the distance.
But Steve Graham and Mark Porter secured the match and points taking down Mike Busby and Brandon Kebel to nil.
Barbican are five ahead of the Pooligans who have two games in-hand.
Halfway Crooks welcomed the Harbour Moon to Polbathic, and although the first two games went the distance, they fell to the home side as Mike Prowse and Steve Alford took out Jack Thomas and Jo Ridley.
The ever-reliable Duane Elliott then secured victory by beating Sean Cauldwell to nil.
Jaydon Seymour did pull one back over the distance against Ellie Buckingham, before Lloyd Halliday made it 4-1 bybeating Daryl Beard without reply.
It doesn’t get any easier for the bottom-placed team The Ship.
this week they made the journey down to Polperro totake on Legion A, but unfortunately came away pointless as Stuart Devoy, Sue Jones, Logan Singleton, Darren Thomas and Bob Webb got the job done.