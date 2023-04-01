DEVON & Cornwall Point-to-Point Association's Spooners & West Dartmoor Point-to-Point meeting to be held at Cherrybrook tomorrow has been cancelled.
Persistent heavy rain and wind prevented the course facilities being completed in time for racing and it was called off last night.
The next meeting in Devon and Cornwall is on Easter Monday, April 10, at Trebudannon in Cornwall.
The most recent news on the course is that it has been meticulously attended to following last Sunday's meeting.
To ensure the best possible going for Easter Monday, fences 3, 4, 5, 6, and7 will all be moved out and the running rail moved as well.
The current ground is soft, with 150 metres of heavy around the three-mile start.