PLYMOUTH speedway ace Ben Trigger has joined Redcar Bears for the 2024 season after being released by the Gladiators.
Trigger was at reserve for Plymouth for the whole of last season, but the Gladiators are opting for a more strength in depth approach to their team this time around.
Redcar manager Gavin Parr said: “Ben has a lot of potential and he has done a lot of laps around the ECCO Arena. He even hired the track three times for himself last season!
“Ben is still a young kid but if we can prepare him mentally and physically for the season, then I think he will be one of the best No.7s in the league.
“I think we are set up for a good season, we have a team who can challenge at the top end of the table come the end of 2024. If we get that little bit of luck everybody needs then I am confident we will have a good season."
Trigger was mentored last season by Teesside-based Gary Havelock, the former world champion.