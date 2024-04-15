WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION ROUND-UP
THE Cornish clubs in the Western League Premier Division were busy last week with the rain finally relenting.
In midweek, Saltash United won 4-1 at neighbours Torpoint Athletic, while Falmouth Town closed in on leaders Helston Athletic due to a 1-0 victory at Wellington which came courtesy of Tom Annear’s superb strike late strike.
Bottom side Millbrook made the long trip up to Ilfracombe Town but were beaten 4-1 despite a goal from sub Louis Wilson.
Saturday’s action saw Falmouth finally reach the summit despite dropping points at Oldland, with a 1-1 draw proving to be enough for the Cornishmen.
Town have been in catch-up mode when it comes to fixtures due to their cup exploits, but they have now reached top spot despite the dropped points.
A seventh minute effort from Luke Barner cancelled out early in the second half by Oldland’s Zac Tucker.
The reason for Falmouth’s ascension came following a surprising defeat for previous leaders Helston who lost 1-0 at Wellington.
A tight contest was decided on the cusp of half-time, with a Sully McKenna corner headed home by Kieran Bailey.
A thrilling finish at Bridgwater saw visitors Saltash score in the fifth minute of stoppage time to grab a point.
The Ashes went behind two minutes before half-time courtesy of a Josiah McKayle tap-in, but were given a boost early in the second period when Jake Llewellyn was given his second yellow.
Jake Curtis then saw his penalty saved by home keeper Luke Purnell as Saltash continued to hammer away, and they were finally rewarded right at the death with a Ben Goulty effort helping them snatch a point.
A combination of injuries and a red card left Millbrook with six-men, causing their home clash with Brixham to be abandoned late on, with the visitors 7-0 ahead at the time.