Scoring on the day again demonstrated that the new WHS formula is working by limiting the extreme totals seen in the past and also demonstrating that even the low handicappers have a much better opportunity to succeed in stableford events (to ease the shock of winning, Parsonage also received a bottle of whisky donated by Tony Hurley as well as the trophy). There were just a single two on the day posted by Pete Lander on the short 16th.