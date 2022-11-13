Pilgrims stay top despite battling away draw
Sunday 13th November 2022
League One leaders Plymouth Argyle bounced back from their FA Cup thrashing at Grimsby by battling out a draw at Lincoln City.
The Pilgrims, who have not lost in the league since August, took the lead just past the half-hour mark when young midfielder Adam Randell seized on possession and fired in a 20-yard shot.
Jack Diamond forced Plymouth goalkeeper Michael Cooper into a smart stop, before the hosts levelled seconds before the break when Max Sanders rifled home from just inside the box.
Both sides had chances to win it the second half but it remained level pegging, leaving Argyle four points clear at the top.
