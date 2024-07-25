By Sue Wenmoth
St Mellion Golf Club Ladies’ Section latest news
WEDNESDAY, July 24 saw The Captain and Vice Captain’s Challenge played for, the task being to beat the respective scores of captain Sam Peach and her deputy Cathryn Braithwaite.
With the competition played as a Four Ball Better Ball Stableford, the weather was ideal for some good scores to be achieved, so much so that six pairs managed to beat the duo’s 39 points.
The competition raised money for the captain’s charity, The British Heart Foundation.
The six scores plus Sam and Cathryn’s score were: Winners: Pam Hughes and Wendy Phillips – 46pts; Runners-up: Katy Milne and Karen Cook – 44pts; 3 Debbie Flanagan and Evelyn Postles – 43pts; 4 Mary Brinsley and Karen Ford – 43pts; 5 Louisa McCartney and Helen Wormald – 42pts; 6 Sue Wenmoth and Sally Floyd – 42pts. Captain and Vice-captain: (Sam Peach and Cathryn Braithwaite) – 39pts.