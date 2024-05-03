By Roger Stephens
CARLA JONES ESTATE AGENTS CORNWALL LOOE AND DISTRICT POOL LEAGUE
DOUBLES AND TREBLES COMPETITIONS
THIS season’s pairs and trebles competitions came to a climax on Sunday, April 7 with two venues hosting.
At venue one we saw the Marquee Duloe play host to the doubles semi-finals and final.
There was still one quarter-final to be played as Sports Club B took on the Social Club A duo and came through winning 3-2 in a close best of five match.
The first semi-final between Sports Club A and Socialites proved an easier task for the Sports boys, winning 3-0 against the lower division pairing.
The second semi-final pitched JJ’s against Sports Club B, and it was the Liskeard boys who prevailed 3-2 in another close-fought contest.
Into the final and this was an all-Liskeard affair with Sports Club A taking on their near neighbours, Sports Club B.
It was the league champions pairing of Brian Phillips and Trevor Budge who came away with the trophy, overcoming the Bs 3-1, and successfully defending the title.
The Barbican in East Looe was the venue for the trebles semi-finals and final.
The first semi was something of a one-way contest with the league champions three of Luke Penhaligon, Brian Reed and Rob Ivey from Sports Club A Liskeard taking on the threesome from JJ’S B from east Looe.
In a best of nine match it was clear that the gulf in class showed when the Sports Club A boys ran out 5-2 victors over the three from JJ’s consisting of Tiago Bond, Aaron Rix and Josef Toms.
The other semi was a much closer contest between last year’s finalists which saw the Cut Outs from Pelynt Social take on the Looe Social Club B trio.
In a best of nine match, the Cut Outs who were defending title holders, got off to a storming start by winning the first three frames with Gerry Markwell, Darrell Hidson and Jimmy Stephens beating Lewis Penhaligon, Andrew Bull and Colin Bell in that order.
The Bs then woke up with Bull reducing the arrears by taking out Stephens.
Cut Outs captain Darrell Hidson then put his team on the cusp of victory when he beat Bell, but the Looe boys were determined and launched a remarkable comeback to take the next three and set up a deciding frame between Stephens and Bull.
In a frame that went down to the last black, Bull managed to sink it and claim the match for the Looe Social Club boys.