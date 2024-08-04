PENZANCE’S hopes of reaching the regional stages of the Vitality Club T20 Cup are over after they were beaten by Bristol by seven wickets in the Group Five Area final at Bridgwater on Sunday.
Having beaten Callington to earn the right to represent Cornwall, Ben Seabrook’s side took on Newport from South Wales in the second semi-final and went berserk with the bat as they knocked up 262-5.
After Christian Purchase smashed 19 from just seven, Ben Seabrook (81 off 34) and Dylan Blignaut (60 off 31) added 120 before the innings was given another injection by Jack Paull (52no off 24) and Tom Dinnis (18no off 9).
Newport went at ten runs per over themselves but were dismissed for 176 having been 32-4.
Off-spinner Giles Lawrence was superb for his 4-19 while Andrew Libby claimed 3-40.
The final against Bristol failed to go to plan.
Purchase was caught in the covers off Tom Probert’s first ball, and with a top quality side to play against, it proved a lot trickier.
After Purchase’s departure, Seabrook was out off the penultimate ball of the second over, bowled by George Harris.
Penzance attacked the powerplay with Dylan Blignaut (24 off 15), Grant Stone (17 off 12) and Dan Lello getting going, but having reached 58-3 after six overs, things went south as they slipped to 64-6.
Lello (43 off 36) and Jonny Ludlam (21 off 21) rebuilt the innings somewhat with a stand of 25, and with Giles Lawrence (13) and Jack Parker (6no) also providing support to Lello, they gave themselves a sniff at 139-9.
But it was all in vain as Bristol cruised to victory after openers Sam Bracey and Nic Halstead Cleak added 86 in just eight overs.
They eventually got over the line in the 16th over despite a wicket apiece for Giles Lawrence, Jonny Ludlam and Andrew Libby.