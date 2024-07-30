ECB Cornwall Premier League round-up – Saturday, July 27
LEADERS Penzance warmed up for next Saturday’s crunch clash with nearest challengers Callington by overcoming strugglers Helston in a thriller at St Clare.
Penzance were teetering at 172-7 in pursuit of 217 despite Christian Purchase’s superb 103, but Jonny Ludlam (32) and Tom Dinnis (17no) got the hosts over the line.
Helston’s bowlers put in a fine display as opening bowler Ryan Tonkin (2-38) took care of Jack Paull and Ben Seabrook, while spinners Charlie Hearn (2-26) and Steve Jenkin (1-29) gave little away.
Purchase’s 117-ball knock contained five fours and six maximums before he edged behind off Hearn.
Earlier in the day, Helston’s batsmen put up a respectable 216-5 with number four Karl Leathley top-scoring with an unbeaten 65.
All of the top seven got to double figures with Dan Jenkin (38), Billy Taylor (29) and Gavin Tregenza (24no) passing 20.
Callington beat St Austell in a feisty encounter at Moores Park.
In a match reduced to 40 overs, Cally made a competitive 190-5, 66 of which came from South African Liam Lindsay, before St Austell finished on 131-7 despite being given ten penalty runs for home batsman Ollie Allsop running on the pitch.
The reply saw Mike Bone bat through for 38 not out, while Graham Wagg took 3-26 from eight overs.
Redruth won by 36 runs at neighbours Camborne to leave the hosts bottom.
In a match reduced to 46 overs, the hosts were on top with Redruth 111-7 despite 40 from Matt Bonds and twenties from Dulash Udayanga and Peter Howells.
But 49 not out from Aussie Alex MacInnes in an unbroken stand of 64 with skipper Piran Kent (18no) propelled them up to 175-7, a target which was adjusted to 181.
Camborne’s bowling was led by director of cricket Martin Jenkin who took 2-21 from his ten overs.
MacInnes (3-19 off 10) then reduced Camborne to 46-4 before they slipped to 83-6 with Liam Wees out for 43.
Numbers seven to ten all made double figures to get up towards 150 and a third batting point, but they were dismissed on the penultimate ball.
Piran Kent claimed 3-24, while fellow off-spinner Ellis Whiteford took 2-26.
Sri Lankan Chamikara Edirisinghe was the star with an unbeaten 86 as St Just climbed off the bottom with a superb three-wicket success at champions Wadebridge.
Chasing 218 at Egloshayle Park, the hosts were well on top as the visitors slipped to 39-4, but Edirisinghe and Philip Nicholas (59), who had earlier taken 2-32, combined for a stand of 106.
Gareth May was dismissed to make it 160-6, but Edirisinghe’s 113-ball knock that contained nine fours and two sixes, saw him go up through the gears in a crucial partnership of 45 with wicket-keeper Rhys Brownfield (14 off 19). The latter departed before the end, but Edirisinghe kept his nerve.
Wadebridge, who were without former Cornwall captain Matt Robins, made 216-5, a fine recovery from 94-4 in the 32nd over.
Wadebridge actually eased along to 41-0 after ten, but St Just fought back with Ben Stevens taking 2-19, while Nicholas accounted for Matt Rowe (20) and Charlie McLachlan (20).
Turpin and Snell took their time before going up through the gears.
Turpin finished 66 not out from 61 balls, while Snell got to 54 before being bowled late on.
St Just lost Logan Curnow early on via a Elliot Dunnett run out, before the left-armer (2-21) dismissed Ellis May and Neil Curnow.
But Nicholas and Edirisinghe’s heroics means St Just are now 12 points clear of Camborne.
The other game saw Werrington beat Truro by seven wickets in pursuit of 167.