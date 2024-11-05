By Brian Phillips
Coddy Shack and Key Solar Looe and District Pool League
LEAGUE action returned on Sunday, November 3, with week five of the campaign in both divisions.
DIVISION ONE
AT THE SportsClub Liskeard, the B team saw the wheels come off their excellent start to the season when they played host to a tricky Pelynt Cutouts side, who won 3-2.
The visitors raced into a 2-0 lead through Gerry Markwell and Darrell Hidson, but Jeremy Rendle and Darren Hooper, the latter who knocked in an eight-baller, promptly made it 2-2. However ,Keith Armitage held his nerve in the decider to see off Rob Banfield 2-1.
Meanwhile on the other table, early league leaders Sports A welcomed Welsh potting machine Roger Stephens and his Harbour Moon outfit.
First up Trev Budge and Phil Dingle were locked at 1-1 when ‘Dinger’ accidentally potted the black, before Over 60s world champion Will Doidge saw off Chris Woods 2-0.
Stephens gave Brian Phillips an almighty scare, including rattling the black in frame one, but Phillips responded to secure a 2-0 success.
Matt Gouriett then took out an out of sorts Luke Penhaligan 2-0 for the Moon’s first point, before Rob Ivey beat Pete Burke 2-0 for his first win of the season.
Moonshiners looked to get their title challenge back on track when they welcomed Marquee Duloe.
Ollie Rounsevell and Steve Eastley put the Shiners 2-1 up either side of a victory for Jason Spring over Roger Hawken.
Rob Bilsbrough set up a decider after trouncing Mark Stevens 2-0, but the Shiners won 3-2 as new player John Godfrey saw off James Chudley without dropping a frame.
Down at Looe Social, Lewis Penhaligan and his band of merry men welcomed a new-look JJ’s A.
Social’s Mark Scoble and Colin Bell both went down 2-1 to Stewart Appleby and Dan Clapson respectively, and with JJ’s now flying, big dog JJ Webber thought he was so good he potted three blacks in three frames.
But due to poor cue ball control he went down 2-1 to Jim Rickard.
Reece Toms secured the points for JJ’s by beating Ian Bassett 2-0, Lewis Penhaligan then put in a captain’s shift in seeing off Andy Kenny 2-1.
DIVISION TWO
JJ’S Pooligans played host to Halfway Crooks who were still missing Division Two star Duane Elliot, but the slaughter continued nevertheless.
The Bonds – Jason, Tiago and Kierran – the latter knocking in an eight-baller, all cruised to 2-0 victories before Aaron Rix and Elliot Keen finished the job for a whitewash.
JJ’s Cuemen made the short journey over the river to the Harbour Moon B and also picked up maximum points with a 5-0 drubbing, that achieved by Mike Busby, Jamie Wright, Brandon Kebell, Dean Jones and Toby Spring.
Newcomers Ship Looe came close to their first victory of the season when they made the long old poke down to Polperro British Legion B.
Dean Short struck first for Legion edging Dave Merrifield 2-1, but Ollie Palmer and Claire Henwood beat Kye Skeldon and Faye Short by the same scoreline to go in front.
Legion though were not to be out done, hitting back to take the last two matches for victory and the points through Phil Cunningham and Mike Beck who defeated Josh and Lexi Henwood respectively.
Ex Division One boys Barbican flexed their muscles at home against Polperro British Legion A, only dropping three frames on their way to a 5-0 thumping of their opponents.
Si Hunt, Justin Woods, Scott Wright, Steve Graham and Matt Wright ran through the card for maximum points.
Bob Webb, Stuart Devoy and Craig Skeldon did at least force deciding frames.