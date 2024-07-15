By Martin Symons
CAMBORNE RFC are aiming to continue their upturn in fortunes following a sixth-placed finish on their long awaited return to National League rugby last season.
Ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, director of rugby Steve Larkins has enhanced the squad with the high profile signings of former Cornish Pirates Kyle Moyle and Jack Andrew as well as a number of local players looking to step up and impress at a higher level.
These include St Austell scrum-half CJ Boyce and Truro fly-half Will Hennessy and with the majority of last season’s players also available, the Cherry and Whites are looking strong.
In recent weeks another eight promising youngsters have been added to the ranks eager to improve in a supportive and welcoming environment at the Rec.
Off the field Larkins and his team of coaches, headed by Tom Kessell and Chris Fuca, are benefitting from the advice and assistance of some of the wisest heads in world rugby.
Stade Francais defence coach Paul Gustard and England U20s boss Mark Mapletoft are both longstanding friends of Tony Chapman, CEO of CLX Professionals, the club’s major sponsor.
They have been keen to give something back to grassroots rugby and are helping Camborne with their strategy, organisation and on-field planning.
Gustard was on holiday in Cornwall last week and took time out to hold a series of defence focused bootcamp sessions as part of Camborne’s second week of pre-season training.
The Cherry and Whites senior squad and coaches benefitted massively from Paul’s extensive knowledge and expertise whilst he also had time to take a coaching session with the club’s ladies team.
Camborne will play their first warm-up game when they travel to Brickfields to take on Plymouth Albion on Saturday, August 17.
