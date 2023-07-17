PLYMOUTH City Patriots have announced a further season at the Plymouth Pavilions as they prepare for the upcoming basketball season.
The club, who are the only premier league basketball team in Devon and Cornwall, experienced sell-out crowds at the Pavilions last season and are looking forward to packing the venue again with a highly anticipated roster to be announced shortly.
"Preparations have been ongoing through the summer and we're excited to announce where we will be playing next season which guarantees our fans another season of amazing gameday experiences,” said chairman Carl Heslop.
Pavilions CEO Sarah Phillips added “With Patriots continuing to develop their exciting plans for a new home, we’re pleased to offer our support and not only extend their stay with us for another season, but to also continue playing a key role in assuring the survival of professional basketball in the city, as we have now for over a decade.
"We look forward to celebrating Patriots’ success over the coming months, ahead of their move to pastures new next season.”
Negotiations are currently still ongoing regarding a permanent home for the Patriots, which the club hope to be finalised before the commencement of the 2023-24 season and look now to conclude in time for the 2024-25 BBL season.