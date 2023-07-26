ALBANIAN international and BBL fan favourite, Elvisi Dusha, is set to return to Plymouth and captain the Patriots in their third season as a BBL franchise.
Last season, Dusha impressed with some of his best performances in the BBL, being named Player of the Month for November and finishing top 10 in the point guard efficiency ratings as well as finishing third in assists per game for the season with 6.1.
He also impressed off the court, with his charisma but more specifically, with his dedication and hard work with clubs and schools, giving young children something to aspire to.
Dusha, approaching 30, is heading into his 11th season in the BBL and as such has become known as the youngest veteran in the league.
He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge, combined with his unselfish style of play, making him a welcome addition to any BBL club.
In his 10 years in the league, he has gained the reputation of a dedicated, hard-working professional that has excellent point guard abilities on both offence and defence, and can lead his team by example.
Dusha has been consistent throughout, and has managed to improve his game with every passing season.
James saw the signing as a no brainer. “He’s our captain and has led us from the Patriots’ very beginning.
“He has always been a fantastic facilitator, and last season showed he can also be a scorer when we need him to. We’re very happy to have him back.”