Patched-up Exeter name side to face Irish

“And it’s those little learns that this new group of players have to take on for us to move forward as a group. I’ve said this a few times now, we can’t keep thinking it’s just going to roll on being the same each year, when so many things change. By that I mean, the player group changes, the ages of your players change, things are changing all the time. What we have to do is build a new group which has it’s own aims and goals - and which wants to get to finals and have players who want to become international players.