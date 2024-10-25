In the knockout stages Nigel put together a fine run with wins against David Bråthen (NOR) 18-6, Andrew Cockcroft (IRE) 13-4, John Lax (ENG) 11-8, Arwel Morgan (WAL) 10-9 and Alex Kley (ENG) 12-10 to reach the final. Sibe Laureys (BEL) took the decider 14-9 to claim his first title, but a successful weekend for Nigel who moves back into third in the world rankings and earned a net gain of 35.25 ranking points.