There have been the occasional rising fish (with the odd one being caught on a Black Gnat), but the majority of fish have been caught sub-surface on a wide selection of nymphs (Damsels, Diawl Bachs, and Black Buzzers proving popular) and lure patterns (Back Fritz, Boobies, Orange FAB). Paul Avery caught the best fish of the month – a 4lb overwintered rainbow, one of five fish caught from a float tube using a floating line. Luke Temple-Smith (from Plymouth) caught two blues to 2lb, and four rainbows to 3lb 8oz. Al Lawson (from Plymouth) caught 10 fish (three browns and seven rainbows) from a boat, using either a sinking line pulling a Damsel Nymph, or a Black Gnat fished on a floating line.