While Budge played on the minds of the Gunnislake batsmen on his way to figures of 7-50 from his ten overs, at the other end Joe Organ stayed firm, passing his fifty and using his feet and reach to negate the spin of Budge. He finally found some support from Ian Dawe, who cracked a quick 19. But just as some were wondering about three figures Organ met his end, bowled by the returning opening bowler Joseph Millar. There was a brief final flurry, led by number eleven James Pethick, which left Gunnislake two runs short of 200 runs and maximum batting points.