Morton scores four tries in fine Saltash victory
By Nigel Walrond | Sports Editor |
Sunday 23rd October 2022 2:00 pm
(Pixabay )
Saltash maintained their 100 per cent record in Tribute Counties Two Cornwall with an ultimately emphatic 56-15 home win over Redruth Seconds.
The visitors led 15-12 at the interval, but Saltash hit back with 44 unanswered points in the second period, with Will Morton helping himself to four tries.
In the derby battle at CliftonPark in the same division, Bodmin edged home 10-5 against Liskeard-Looe.
In Tribute Counties Three Cornwall, Lankelly-Fowey enjoyed a convincing 50-3 home victory over Wadebridge Camels Seconds.
Full reports in this week’s Cornish Times - out Wednesday.
