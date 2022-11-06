Mixed weekend for Chiefs internationals
Subscribe newsletter
It was a mixed weekend for Exeter Chiefs players involved in international action this weekend.
Luke Cowan-Dickie and Jack Nowell both started, and Henry Slade and Sam Simmonds came off the bench, as Eddie Jones’ men lost in disappointing fashion 30-29 to Argentina at a very wet Twickenham on Sunday.
Stuart Hogg started for Scotland in their 28-12 victory over Fiji at Murrayfield on Saturday, with Jonny Gray coming off the bench.
While in Cardiff the same afternoon, Christ Tshiunza was a 55th-minute replacement for Wales as they were beaten 55-23 by New Zealand, with former Chief Tomas Francis starting at tight-head prop.
Another ex-Chief, scrum-half Nic White, was part of the Australia team that narrowly lost a thriller 30-29 to France in Paris on Saturday night.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |