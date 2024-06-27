MILLBROOK AFC have announced their pre-season schedules for both men’s teams ahead of the 2024/25 season.
The first team, back at Step Six after relegation from the Western League Premier Division, have lined up a number of interesting friendlies, while the seconds will take on a variety of clubs before they tackle the St Piran League Premier Division East once more.
They started with a home clash against East Cornwall rivals Saltash United last night, and are in action again tomorrow (July 4) when they welcome their closest neighbours Torpoint Athletic.
Jenkins Park get its third outing of the week on Saturday, July 6 when the reserves welcome Dobwalls who will hope to pick up points against the firsts.
On the same afternoon, new bosses Steve and Jason Richards take their side up the A£8 tand scorss to South Devon to tackle Stoke Gabriel and Torbay Police.
The reserve team’s next outing is a home clash with Tavistock Development on Thursday, July 11, before less than 48 hours later they welcome Tamar View Seconds.
A week later the reserves are at home once more as Newnham are the visitors, before the firsts round off their preparations ahead of the big kick off on August 3 with a home game against Plymouth-based SWPL Premier East oufit Elburton Villa (7.30pm) on Tuesday, July 23.
Millbrook take on Torpoint for the second time in pre-season on Saturday, July 27, with the Brook Reserves entertaining the Point’s thirds (3pm).
Millbrook firsts get their SWPL Premier West underway on Saturday, August 3 when they entertain newly-promoted St Day.
To start a busy week for the Brook, they visit Launceston on Tuesday, August 6 before welcoming Callington Town on August 10.
Please note that all pre-season games are subject to change, so please double check before travelling.