By Sue Wenmoth

ST MELLION GOLF CLUB LADIES’ SECTION

THE St Mellion Ladies’ Club Championships were played over two days on August 10 and 11.

The competitors played 18 holes on the Kernow Course on Saturday and then 18 holes on the tough Nicklaus Course on Sunday. 

A 9 hole championship was also played for the first time with a nine- hole stableford each day on the Kernow Course.

The first day was played in dull, drizzly yet muggy weather and the second day being played in very hot, sunny conditions.

The prizes were presented by Thelma McEvoy.

The presentation was followed by a cream tea courtesy of the proprietors.

Club Champion: Louisa McCartney – 167; Runner-up: Sam Peach – 172. 

Left: Seniors Champion Katy Milne (centre) with Thelma McEvoy (left) and ladies captain Sam Peach. Right: Club champion Louisa McCartney (left) with Thelma and Sam. Picture: St Mellion Golf Club
Handicap Champion: Louisa McCartney (167-14) = 153; Runner-up: Cathryn Braithwaite (216-62) = 154.

Seniors Champion: Katy Milne – 181; Runner-up: Debbie Flanagan – 195.

Seniors Handicap: Cathryn Braithwaite (216-62) = 154; Runner-up: Katy Milne (181-26) = 155.

Left: Seniors Handicap winner Cathryn Braithwaite with prize-giver Thelma McEvoy and lady captain Sam Peach. Right: 9 Hole champion Hazel Beadle with Thelma. Picture: St Mellion Golf Club
9 Hole Champion: Hazel Beadle – 36pts; Runner-up: Carole Webb – 29pts.