By Sue Wenmoth
ST MELLION GOLF CLUB LADIES’ SECTION
THE St Mellion Ladies’ Club Championships were played over two days on August 10 and 11.
The competitors played 18 holes on the Kernow Course on Saturday and then 18 holes on the tough Nicklaus Course on Sunday.
A 9 hole championship was also played for the first time with a nine- hole stableford each day on the Kernow Course.
The first day was played in dull, drizzly yet muggy weather and the second day being played in very hot, sunny conditions.
The prizes were presented by Thelma McEvoy.
The presentation was followed by a cream tea courtesy of the proprietors.
Club Champion: Louisa McCartney – 167; Runner-up: Sam Peach – 172.
Handicap Champion: Louisa McCartney (167-14) = 153; Runner-up: Cathryn Braithwaite (216-62) = 154.
Seniors Champion: Katy Milne – 181; Runner-up: Debbie Flanagan – 195.
Seniors Handicap: Cathryn Braithwaite (216-62) = 154; Runner-up: Katy Milne (181-26) = 155.
9 Hole Champion: Hazel Beadle – 36pts; Runner-up: Carole Webb – 29pts.