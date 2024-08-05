By Robbie Morris at Bickland Park
EMIRATES FA CUP EXTRA PRELIMINARY ROUND
Falmouth Town 5 Torpoint Athletic 0
TORPOINT Athletic’s road to Wembley came to an abrupt end as newly-promoted Southern League side Falmouth Town dominated proceedings at Bickland Park, with Oscar Massey scoring four of the five goals.
In the first ten minutes, both sides exchanged some half chances until the hosts went in front on the 11th minute. Oscar Massey was played in by the midfield on the right before cutting in from an acute angle and firing past Lloyd Marshall.
On the half hour mark the hosts doubled their lead when after sustained pressure, Massey got the ball, turned in the area and blasted home from 15 yards.
Three minutes after the break, Falmouth extended their lead when good build up play by the midfield, found Jack Webber to fire home through a crowed area. Then two minutes later Massey raced clear of the Torpoint defence to rifle home his hat-trick.
On the 73rd minute, the hosts scored their fifth and final goal of the match when Massey again broke clear of the visiting defence and fired home and angled shot past the keeper.
In the final ten minutes, Torpoint had a couple of chances from Luke Cloke, but it wasn’t their day.
FALMOUTH TOWN: Morgan Coxhead, Harrison Jewell (Tom Fisher 55), Bradley Leivers, Andrea Calleja-Stayne (Andrew Elcock 60), Tom Annear, James Ward, Luke Barner, Jack Webber, Cam Hutchison (Luke Brabyn 62), Oscar Massey, Jared Sims. Subs not used: Charlie Edney, Max Everall, Ned Symons.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Lloyd Marshall, Sam Rutter (Mike Lucas 56), Matty Edwards, Lewis Vooght (Josh Pope 56), Freddie Chapman, Tom Strike, Harry Jeffery (Kian Berry 74), Jed Smale, Rory Simmons, Luke Cloke, Mason Elliott (Callum Holder 56). Subs not used: Harvey Mullis.