With sedges and small black midges hatching throughout the day, plenty of fish were taken on dry patterns (Hawthorns, Sedges, Black Gnats, and Black Hoppers); otherwise a selection of nymph patterns (Diawl Bachs, Damsel Nymphs, Pheasant Tails, and Buzzer patterns) worked well, with deeper fish taking Cats Whiskers and Boobies. Steve Hadley (from Paignton) fished with friend Pete Johns, and between them caught 12 rainbows and blue trout to 2lb 8oz in a four-hour session, using a sinking line and a team of three flies (FAB, Cruncher, and Buzzer).