THE air temperatures started to warm up at last, resulting in a marked increase in insect activity, and more fish starting to look up to feed, says the South West Lakes Trout Fisheries Report for May, writes Chris Hall.
Kennick
The reservoir is 100% full. Both bank and boats fished well throughout the month, with anglers reporting that fish were well spread out around the fishery, generally feeding within a metre from the surface; floating or intermediate line tactics proved the most successful.
With sedges and small black midges hatching throughout the day, plenty of fish were taken on dry patterns (Hawthorns, Sedges, Black Gnats, and Black Hoppers); otherwise a selection of nymph patterns (Diawl Bachs, Damsel Nymphs, Pheasant Tails, and Buzzer patterns) worked well, with deeper fish taking Cats Whiskers and Boobies. Steve Hadley (from Paignton) fished with friend Pete Johns, and between them caught 12 rainbows and blue trout to 2lb 8oz in a four-hour session, using a sinking line and a team of three flies (FAB, Cruncher, and Buzzer).
Siblyback
The fishery is 100% full, with insects hatching and fish starting to rise freely to feed.
Anglers averaged 4.1 fish per rod, with the North Shore, Stocky Bay, and Two Meadows producing the most consistent results.
Generally floating line tactics (often ‘washing-line’ method), along with occasional slow-sink lines, combined with a slow retrieve produced the best sport.
With Hawthorns and beetles on the water, as well as good midge hatches, there was plenty of feeding activity on the surface, and a good number of fish taken on dry patterns (Hawthorns, Hoppers, and Beetles); otherwise a variety of Buzzer and Nymph patterns, along with deeper-fished lures (Tadpoles, Black or Orange Fritz patterns) all produced results.
Junior angler Harry Cinnamon, accompanied by his father, Ben Lang, enjoyed an excellent session, with Harry catching his first rainbow, and the best fish of the day (2lb 1oz), fishing on the Dam side of the marsh, using floating lines and a Black and Gold Viva.
Patrick Murphy (from Plymouth) also did well, catching one brown and eight rainbows to 1lb 12oz – spooned fished indicated that the fish were feeding keenly on pale yellow and olive buzzers or black buzzers, and were mainly feeding in the shallows.
Burrator
A slow-retrieved floating line tactic proved to be the most popular this month, sometimes using ‘washing-line’ tactics.
Anglers averaged 3.4 fish per rod, with most fish caught at Longstone, Back Bay, and Pigs Trough.
Plenty of Hawthorns were on the water, which, along with some good midge hatches, meant that there was some good top-of-the-water sport (mainly Black Gnats and Black Sparkle Hoppers) especially in the evenings, although the majority of fish caught during the month were taken on sub-surface patterns (Buzzers, Damsels, Montanas, and Hare’s Ears, or deeper-fished Cats Whiskers, Orange Blobs, and Fritz patterns).
Jon Rood (from Plymouth) caught ten rainbows and blues to 2lb in one session, using Damsels and Diawl Bachs with a slow retrieve; Jonny Mac (from Plympton) caught ten rainbows to 2lb 8oz, with many fish chasing a lure pattern on a sinking line; Simon Stokes (from Horrabridge) caught five fish to 2lb 10oz using a static buzzer washing line.
Stithians
Anglers enjoyed superb sport over the month, averaging 4.6 fish per rod, with the majority of fish caught within two feet of the surface.
A number of locations proved productive, particularly Pub Bay, Pipe Bay, Carmenellis, and Yellowort.
Floating lines with a static or slow retrieve produced the best results, and with plenty of Hawthorns about, and fish rising near the banks, dry flies proved popular (Hawthorns, Hoppers, Beetles, and Black Gnats), as did emerger patterns (Parachute Adams, Klinkhammers, and Black and Peacock Spiders fished in the surface film).
Successful sub-surface patterns included Damsel Nymphs, Diawl Bachs, Green Buzzers, and Bloodworms).
Gerald Gilbert caught the best fish of the month (and season at Stithians) – a 3lb 8oz rainbow, while Paul Wallace (from Truro) caught five rainbows and a brown using a Hawthorn.
Fernworthy
The catch rate at Fernworthy improved dramatically in May, with anglers averaging 6.4 fish per rod.
Fish have been feeding on black midges near the surface, and generally floating lines tactics have prevailed, either fishing static dry patterns (Black Gnats, Black Hoppers, Black dry sedges, and foam beetles) or sub-surface teams of buzzers, or a fast retrieved Soldier Palmer, Bibio,or Cruncher.
Thornworthy, Potters Bay, Lowton Bay, and the Permit Hut bank have produced the most consistent fishing, although plenty of fish have been caught from other banks.
Ben Lucas (from Appledore) caught 23 browns to 2lb, using a fast retrieve near the surface; Peter Finnis (from Taunton) caught a bag of 36 fish to 45cm, using either a fast retrieved Blue Zulu or Mini Humungous, or a dry static Hawthorn.
Colliford
Water levels here are still low (67%), but rising slowly.
In spite of plenty of insect life around the lake (Hawthorns, Midges, and Crane Flies), surface feeding fish have not been particularly evident, with only a few rises around the middle of the day.
Fish have been caught on dry patterns though, with Hawthorns, Foam Beetles, and Black Sedges proving their worth; otherwise Hares Ears, Bibios, Soldier Palmers, and Black and Peacock Spiders have all caught well when fished just below the surface. Lords Waste, Menaridian, Stuffle, and Dam Bank have all fished well.
Chris Tillyad (from Fraddon) has enjoyed some excellent sessions, with bags of 11 browns to 12oz, and two bags of six fish, fishing within five metres of the bank, mainly using a Black and Peacock Spider fished in the surface film.
Roadford
Still at around 69% full, the fishing at Roadford proved to be a bit more challenging this month, with anglers averaging 2.3 fish per rod.
There has been plenty of insect activity in South Wortha, where a fast-twitched dry (Foam Beetle, Black Gnat, or Daddy) has produced good sport.
Gaddacombe, Daveys Bank, and Grinnacombe have also fished well, with fish tending to feed either just below the surface or near the bottom.
Jamie Gillman (from Plympton) caught a 3lb 8oz grown-on brown (best fish of the season at Roadford) using a fast retrieved beetle pattern, fishing near the dam.
Bill Jennings (from Plymouth) caught two browns to 30cm using a dry Daddy at North Gaddacombe.
See the South West Lakes' website for more information on buying tickets, boat availability and booking, and forthcoming events.