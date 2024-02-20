THE North Cornwall Table Tennis League held their annual individual championships last week – but this year with a twist.
Usually all players meet at the same venue with the various competitions decided over one or two nights.
However, this year, Division One and Division Two held separate tournaments.
Division One saw Shirley Luckhurst retain her title after a four-set victory over Pete Freeburn on Friday night at Bridgerule Village Hall, while the Division Two crown went to Richard Ryan.
He was successful on Thursday evening at North Hill Village Hall where 12 entrants played in an Accumulator Cup format where each player took on all 11 other players over two sets with each game being first to 12.
Ryan dropped just one set all night out of a possible 22 to finish ahead of club-mates Paul Burden and Dave Jones.
See this week’s Post for reports on both evenings and pictures.