By Kevin Marriott
WALTER C PARSON SOUTH WEST PENINSULA PREMIER WEST (WEDNESDAY)
Liskeard Athletic 1 Wadebridge Town 0
JAMES Lorenz marked his return to full fitness with the goal which gave Liskeard three points from their opening league game of the season at Lux Park on Wednesday evening.
The talented young striker has endured a couple of years of injury frustration after damaging knee ligaments.
But after finally going ahead with an operation to repair the damage, Lorenz returned to pre-season training looking good.
A prolific scorer before his injury, Lorenz took only 53 minutes to open his 2024-25 account against a stubborn Wadebridge side trying to recover from a shock 7-2 defeat in the opening fixture.
Bolstered in midfield by the inclusion of St Austell captain Neil Slateford, who is signed on dual registration, the Bridgers provided a stern test for a Liskeard team rebuilding after the summer departures of Max Gilbert, Charlie Young, Harvey Mullis and Harry Jeffery.
Wadebridge manager Paul Rowe said: “Whilst of course you always want to win after Saturday’s dismal display against Wendron, my main concern was we got back to our usual performance levels.
“We did that and may well have got something out of a good Liskeard side on another night.
“We threw caution to the wind in the last 20 in a bid to salvage the match and things became more open as a consequence, but I thought we were really compact and disciplined for large parts of the game.”
Liskeard visit Holsworthy on Wednesday night (August 14) for a 7.30pm kick-off, while Wadebridge welcome Bude tomorrow (3pm) before hosting Launceston on Wednesday evening (7.45pm).
LISKEARD ATHLETIC: Cory Harvey, Will Westlake, Matt Outtram, Josh McCabe, Matt Andrew, Macauley Thorp, Will Gilbert, Jarrad Woods, James Lorenz, Dan Jennings, Ben Collins. Subs used: Lyle Johnson, Finn Bartlett, Cameron Patterson, Finlay Harrison. Not used: Joe Moynan.