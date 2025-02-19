By Carole Day
A VERY jolly evening was enjoyed at the Pelynt Institute on Monday, February 10 when the Looe and District Euchre League held their presentation and charity night.
The winners of the Charity Event, Rob Sainsbury and Andrew Kelly, nominated the British Heart Foundation for the £100 prize.
Many thanks go to hard-working secretary Ann Alford for all the organisation throughout the season and also for the very tasty buffet on presentation night.
Thanks were also expressed to chairman Rob Sainsbury, treasurer Carole Day (raffles), committee members John and Linda Alldritt and secretary's assistant, Susan Alford.Lea
Trophies were handed out to the following with only Deano Dicks and Steve Crocker unable to attend as Russell won the league title from Barbican as well as seeing off league ‘wooden spoon’ winers Sociables in the Team Knockout Cup showpiece.
League: Winners – Russell; Runners-up – Barbican; Team Knockout Cup: Winners – Russell; Runners-up – Sociables; League Pairs: Winners – Pelynt Social Club (Deano Dicks and Steve Crocker); Runners-up – Barbican (Morley Stevens and Paul Nettlinghame); Chairman's Cup: Winners – Russell (Rob Sainsbury and Fran Crapp); Runners-up – Social A (Julie Davis and Carl Davis); Charity Cup: Winners – Russell (Rob Sainsbury and Andrew Kelly); Runners-up – Russell (Dan Hicks and Fran Crapp); Wooden Spoon – Sociables.