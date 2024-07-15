LISKEARD Athletic have bolstered their squad for the upcoming SWPL Premier West season with two massive signings.
Midfielder Matty Andrew, who lives near Launceston, joins the Blues from Western League Premier Division outfit Barnstaple Town, while prolific striker James Lorenz has returned to Lux Park from fellow South East Cornwall outfit Torpoint Athletic.
Andrew, still regarded as one of the finest central midfielders in the South West, drops down a level to help the Blues try and go one better than last year’s runners-up position behind leaders St Austell, while Lorenz, who has struggled with injuries in the last couple of years, will hope to get the form back that made him amongst the division’s most lethal finishers.
Saltash United warmed up for their upcoming Western League Premier Division campaign by holding Helston Athletic to a goalless draw at the Waterways Stadium on Saturday.
The Ashes get their season underway on Saturday, July 27 with a home game against Brixham, and earning a draw against a Blues side that won their division last term, will give boss Mackenzie Brown plenty of confidence ahead of the big kick-off.
That game got underway at 1pm, before the two reserve teams faced off at 4pm with Helston securing a 2-0 success.
Dobwalls are preparing for another season at SWPL Premier West level, and the Dingos continue their preparations for the big kick-off on August 3 on Thursday night.
They take on Torpoint Athletic at Lantoom Park (7.30pm) before a mouthwatering home clash with Western League Premier Division play-off finalists Clevedon Town on Saturday (3pm).
Millbrook have also announced an addition to their coaching team for the 2024/25 SWPL Premier West season.
New managers Steve and Jason Richards have brought in Paul Stuart for a third stint at the club as they look to rebuild following relegation.