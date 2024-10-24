By Roger Stephens
Looe and District Pool League sponsored by Coddy Shack and Key Solar
DIVISION One leaders Sports A travelled to Pelynt to take on the CutOuts at Pelynt Social Club on Sunday, October 20.
First up for the home side saw Gerry Markwell take on Sports captain Rob Ivey and emerge victorious 2-1.
Sports’ Brian Phillips levelled it up beating Aaron Simmons 2-0 a win which included an eight baller, before Keith Armitage then went down 2-1 to Will Doidge which put the visitors into the lead.
Back came the Cut Outs with captain Darrell Hidson beating Luke Penhaligon 2-0.
It was all down to the last game to decide the destination of the points. Sports’ Andy Arnold proved too strong for Jimmy Stephens and prevailed 2-0 giving his side the match win 3-2 and 7-5 in frames.
High-flying Sports B visited JJ’s A in east Looe and came a cropper.
New boy Jerry Richards saw off Sports captain Ian Penhaligon 2-0 before Interleague’s Darren ‘Donkey’ Hooper took out Dan Clapson 2-0 to make it 1-1.
That was as good as it got for the visitors with the JJ’s boys taking the next four games.
Leading the way was Andy Kenny who beat Jeremy Rendle 2-1, and with the home side now into their stride, it was Stewart Appleby that defeated Rob Bunfields 2-0.
Rhys Toms wrapped up an emphatic comeback by defeating Interleague’s Rob Cowling 2-1. It was 4-1 to the home side and 8-5 in frames.
Boasting three Interleague players in their team, the Moonshiners entertained the Social Club Looe from up the quayside. This proved to be a hard-fought close-run affair.
Interleague’s Steve Eastley went on first against Mark ‘Scooby’ Scoble and promptly lost 2-1, before Colin Penhaligon pulled one back for the home team by beating promising youngster Tristan Cooper 2-0.
Newcomer Dan Stanier claimed a big scalp for the Social by taking out current league singles champion and Interleaguer Mark Stevens 2-0, well done Dan!
However, another Interleague player in Ollie Rounsevell beat Social’s captain Ian Bassett 2-0.
The last and deciding game went the way of the home side with Chris Langmaid beating Lewis Penhaligon 2-1.
A match score of 3-2 and 7-5 in frames told us the bottom placed Social boys put up a superb fight against one of the league’s heavyweights.
The Marquee (Duloe) played host to the Harbour Sharks.
Jason Spring led for theMarquee and immediately lost to an in-form Phil Dingle 2-0.
Marquee captain Neil Hilton then took out Roger Stephens to level it up, but Chris ‘Woodsy’ Woods then put the visitors back into the lead by beating Lenny Lee 2-1.
Jimmy Miles and Rob Bilsborough secured the match win and bonus points for the hosts by beating Pete Burke and Len Clark, both by 2-0 scorelines.
A match score of 3-2 and 7-4 gave an idea of how close this match was in the end.
In Division Two, leaders JJ’s Pooligans went over the hill to Polperro and took on the Legion A.
First off for the hosts was Toby Lee who went down 2-1 to visiting captain Kierran Bond 2-1 in a tight game.
Back came Legion A with Darren Thomas beating Thiago Bond 2-0, but from there it went downhill rapidly for the home side as Logan Singleton lost to Elliot Keen, followed quickly by Stuart Devoy losing 2-1 to Blaine Walton.
By now the match was the visitors’ and they didn’t take their foot off the gas with Aaron Rix easily beating Legion captain Sue Jones 2-0.
A match score of 4-1 and 8-4 in frames showed the Pooligans’ dominance.