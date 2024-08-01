TRICKY conditions continued on day four of the Paris 2024 Olympic Sailing competition yesterday (July 31), but the Portland-based British sailors are well poised in the Men’s Skiff and Windsurfing events.
Men’s Windsurfing (iQFOIL) representative Sam Sills, from Launceston, jumped another place up the leaderboard, finishing the day in eighth overall. Only a 15th in the final race of the day tarnished an otherwise solid day on the water for Sills, who only needs to stay in the top ten for a chance to fight for a medal on Friday.