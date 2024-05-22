By Carole Day
LOOE GOLF CLUB
LADY VETS SECTION
IN GOOD golfing weather a small field of Looe Lady Vets played a 12 hole three-ball stableford off the blue tees on Friday, May 10 with two best scores to count.
The winners with 57 points were Angela Trembeth, Lynne Staines and Carol Stevens. Second with 50 points were Norma Knight, Vera Bennett and Carole Day and third with 45 points were Maureen Leaver, Jill Joce and Jacqui Norman.
Annual Challenge Trophy – Ladies v Lady Vets – Thursday, May 16
IN GLORIOUS golfing weather a good field of Ladies and Lady Vets played a Greensomes stableford over 12 holes from the blue tees competing for the annual Challenge Trophy.
There were some very close scores but the Lady Vets managed a win by 12 points, the first win for several years!
Tea and tea cakes were enjoyed at the 19th with much chatter afterwards.