SKYBET CHAMPIONSHIP
Plymouth Argyle 1 Queens Park Rangers 1
PLYMOUTH Argyle ended their five-match losing streak at Home Park last night as Albert Adomah’s late own goal earned the Greens a 1-1 draw with fellow strugglers QPR.
Argyle were second best for much of the evening against the Londoners, but with time running out, Adam Randell’s corner was missed by goalkeeper Asmir Begovic and it hit the winger under pressure from Mustapha Bundu.
Earlier visiting winger Paul Smyth twice missed big chances in the first half, once hitting the side-netting before being denied by home keeper Michael Cooper from ten yards.
Argyle rarely threatened although top-scorer Morgan Whittaker saw an effort denied by Begovic.
QPR were the better side and went in front on 73 minutes following a corner.
Right-back Jimmy Dunne saw his effort saved by Cooper, Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes had his effort cleared off the line by Matty Sorinola, but midfielder Sam Field was there to knock the ball over the line.
Argyle rarely looked like equalising before it came, but that slice of luck means they have a two-point buffer over the bottom three with four games remaining.
Argyle, who now have four points from two games since the sacking of Ian Foster, are back in action on Sky Sports on Friday night when they welcome promotion-chasing Leicester City (8pm).
PLYMOUTH ARGYLE: Michael Cooper; Ashley Phillips (Julio Pleguezuelo 74), Dan Scarr, Lewis Gibson; Joe Edwards (capt, Matty Sorinola 59), Adam Randell, Jordan Houghton (Adam Forshaw 59), Bali Mumba; Morgan Whittaker, Callum Wright (Mustapha Bundu 66); Ryan Hardie (Ben Waine 66). Subs not used: Conor Hazard (gk), Mikel Miller, Brendan Galloway.
Argyle man of the match: Dan Scarr.