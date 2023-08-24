LAST night saw a handful of games across the respective divisions.
In SWPL Premier West, managerless Bodmin Town grabbed a much-needed victory as they beat Sticker 2-0 at Priory Park, while Wadebridge Town and Newquay played out a 2-2 draw at Bodieve Park.
St Blazey Reserves went goal crazy in Division One East of the St Piran League as they put ten past St Stephen without reply.
There was just two goals at Brake Parc as the local derby between St Breward and Lanivet Inn ended all square in Division Two East, while Tregony won 5-2 at Indian Queens in Division Four East, former Sticker forward Derrick Lucas impressing with a hat-trick.