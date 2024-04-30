ST AUSTELL boss Chris Knight believes ‘the key has been our squad’ after the Lillywhites secured promotion to the Western League Premier Division last week.
They and nearest challengers Liskeard Athletic were separated by just a point going into their final three games of the season, all which were played simultaneously on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
But by 10pm on Wednesday night the SWPL Premier West title was at Poltair Park after Liskeard surprisingly lost at mid-table Holsworthy, the side Knight’s men had beaten 2-0 on Monday.
A 4-0 victory at St Dennis got the job done before they rounded off the campaign with a celebration day at Truro City Reserves on Saturday, a game they eventually won 3-0.
Such was the nip and tuck nature of the title race and the quality involved, St Austell have had to secure 85 points from a possible 96 with 28 victories and a 3-3 draw at Liskeard to their name.
The Blues themselves have had an incredible season, scoring a shade under four goals a game on average and conceded only 30.
They only drew three and lost the same number of games and were hit hard by a six-week spell back in February and March where they failed to get a game in due to the weather conditions.
That said, in the two games between them in the league, it was St Austell that got the job done, securing a point at Lux Park before winning their home game 6-2 in front of a large crowd of 429 at the end of January.
However, that isn’t the end of their rivalry in the 2023/24 season as they are due to meet at Launceston in the Cornwall Senior Cup semi-final tomorrow evening (Wednesday, May 1) for the right to take on Western League Premier Division side Falmouth Town.
However Knight, who is in his second spell in charge, admitted his joy at the title race, while also praising Liskeard.
He said: “I’m delighted for the players and the supporters we've managed to get it done. To win the league is the ultimate prize as it means you've been consistent all season and so we are thrilled.
“But I’ve got nothing but respect for Liskeard and their club. For us both to be 20 points clear of third at the moment shows the quality of the two sides.”
St Austell signed a number of experienced heads over the summer including prolific frontman Adam Carter and central midfielder now centre-half Ollie Brokenshire who won the title with their big rivals St Blazey last season.
They were also able to bring in former Buckland Athletic goalkeeper Andy Collings in recent weeks following injury to first choice Harry Ashton who arrived at Poltair from Newquay in the summer, but Knight was keen to hand out the plaudits across the board.
He said: “The key has been our squad. Eery single player has contributed in their own way from the keeper and back four who've all been rock solid, we’ve had great energy in midfield and of course goals at the top end.
“The squad players have also all contributed , a real team effort which is why we’ve got to where we have.”
Tomorrow’s semi-final, which kicks off at 7.30pm, is sure to attract a large crowd from both sides of the Tamar with Launceston’s Pennygillam ground situated just off the A30, and Knight knows it’ll be a superb occasion.
He said: “Wednesday is obviously a big game but we've had a season of big games. We will dust ourselves down and give it a real go and see what happens!”