SAINT Piran and British Cycling rider Josh Charlton has won the 2023 U23 British Cycling National Time Trial Championships.
The 19-year-old, who rides for the South West team Saint Piran Pro Cycling and is on the British Cycling Programme, beat 27 riders to become National Champion.
He will wear his unique national champions jersey in every U23 time trial race across the world for the next 12 months.
This latest win is a recognition of the growing success Saint Piran is having in 2023 with riders blossoming for both the team and British Cycling’s track programmes.
Josh’s win follows wins for Jack Rootkin-Gray, Charlie Tanfield and Will Tidball in recent weeks. Will Roberts became Welsh time trial national champion the previous week.
Saint Piran Pro Cycling riders have held European titles but this is the first road national title in the team’s seven-year history.
It is an important moment in the rider’s and team’s careers and recognition of the quality of riders still being generated from domestic cycling.
Richard Pascoe, team owner, said: “Often teams and governing bodies in this case British Cycling talk about development. We are in essence, all British Cycling and part of the whole cycling ecosystem.
"When a young rider not only represents his country as a world-class pursuiter but also pulls on the jersey of a continental team, it means cycling is winning.
“Development is about a whole range of inputs for a rider – training, mentoring from our part at Saint Piran and an extensive road programme that gives the extra per cent that can carry them towards Olympic success.
"We are incredibly proud of Josh – it could not have happened to a nicer lad or one with such an amazing future."