All of the remaining matches went the way of the home pairings and although they were not aware of the results before them, Norman Wreford and Will Carslaw held the aggregate result in their hands. A close-run thing enabled the pair to walk off the 18th victors by one hole and in doing so not only ensured that St Mellion won the match 6.5 to 1.5, but ensured St Mellion matched the scale of their defeat at Trevose so that the aggregate score was 8-8.