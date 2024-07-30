By Keith Field
ST MELLION GOLF CLUB SENIORS ‘THE FOSSILS’ LATEST
THE Fossils’ premier stableford competition, the Veterans Cup, which is a club event open to all members who have reached the age of 60, started in dismal conditions on Thursday, July 25.
Thick mizzle impaired visibility as the first groups of a large entry got underway around 7am and while making the players damp, the course played fine.
However, about 90 minutes later the heavens opened and such was the intensity of the falling rain, it was only a matter of time before the course became unplayable and the competition was suspended.
Despite an improved forecast for later that morning, the many drenched players now back in the clubhouse were relieved that captain Chris de Beaufort called the whole thing off and would reschedule the event.
Now the suspension brought forth tales of one golfer who was on a scintillating run of scores over the first seven and allegedly was five under par at the stage, but whatever the actual figures were, he heard news of the suspension and came in and has to restart his round again.
Nevertheless, the suspension announcement failed to reach early starters, Alan Joel and Ian Edwards, who ploughed on regardless of the conditions and completed the full 18 but to no avail. At least they gave their waterproofs an intense workout!
Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, the weather was absolutely fine for the visit of Trevose for the return match following the close encounter on their track.
Playing on the Kernow course for the first time in a number of years, the visitors were very complimentary about the challenge offered and the superb condition of the course.
The match got underway promptly with captain Chris de Beaufort leading out the Fossils alongside his vice-Captain, Rob Parsonage.
Trevose immediately took the first two holes and the home team recognised that they had to pull out all the stops to avoid defeat.
By the time they reached the 17th they got their noses in front thanks in part to an elementary error by the Trevose captain who played the wrong ball twice! Going up the last he redeemed himself to take the hole and halve the match.
Back on the fairways, St Mellion’s top team, Keith Abbott and Allan Evans surprisingly lost out 2 and 1, although Abbott was playing his first game of golf in about three weeks.
Next up, Martin Sanders and Dave Morton took on Pete Marshall and Paul Haley in a very evenly matched pairing and romped home in spectacular style 6 and 5.
All of the remaining matches went the way of the home pairings and although they were not aware of the results before them, Norman Wreford and Will Carslaw held the aggregate result in their hands. A close-run thing enabled the pair to walk off the 18th victors by one hole and in doing so not only ensured that St Mellion won the match 6.5 to 1.5, but ensured St Mellion matched the scale of their defeat at Trevose so that the aggregate score was 8-8.
The nearest the pin hole for both teams was chosen as the iconic 14th, and while Paul Haley from Trevose found little problem in landing his ball a couple or so paces from the flag, all of the home team struggled such that the winner, Pete Mehigan, was surprised that his effort was good enough.
Both teams had a thoroughly good day and Trevose are looking forward to next year’s matches already.