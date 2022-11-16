Jenkins named on bench for Wales
Subscribe newsletter
Exeter Chiefs teenager Dafydd Jenkins has been named on the bench for Wales’ autumn international against Georgia on Saturday.
The 19-year-old lock captained the Chiefs for the first time last weekend in their 22-17 Gallagher Premiership win over London Irish.
Two days later he was called into the Welsh senior squad for the first time, and he is now set to make his debut.
“Dafydd Jenkins is a young player that we’ve had an eye on for quite some time now,” said Wales head coach Wayne Pivac.
“He’s done well with the U20s and is doing very well at Exeter Chiefs. Talking to Rob Baxter (Exeter director of rugby), he’s very happy with what Daf is doing.
“Daf captained that side last week so his leadership is valued, and already in camp for a very short time he’s picked everything up very quickly.
“We’re excited to see him go. There’s not many players like him in Wales and he’s definitely a player for the future and one that we think this is the opportunity to have a look at him.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |