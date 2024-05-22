By Paul Sedgbeer
LOOE SAILING CLUB LATEST
SATURDAY, May 4 saw the four Looe fleets heading for the start line to compete for the May monthly cups on a lovely afternoon with a pleasant breeze.
The Enterprise race produced some close racing between the leading three until Matt and Ivan Jaycock pulled clear on the final round to take line honours.
With junior sail training having started that morning, it was good to see four Mirrors on the water, the largest number so far.
It was Jowan Carnell and Will Bray who showed the rest a clean pair of heals ahead of Gareth Shaw and his daughter Joss in second place.
The previous Saturday the club celebrated its 90th anniversary in style.
Following the afternoon race, Commodore Simon Bennett welcomed past and present members followed by the presentations of mugs to the winners of the race and those who had made the event such a success.
A superb buffet was then enjoyed by all courtesy of Carol Kinver and her team of lady helpers.
After the food a special anniversary cake prepared lovingly by Mattie Bray was cut by senior Redwing helm Colin Crabb and his grandson Jesse.
The evening concluded with the music of Pitch Black, a new group to the club. It was great to see a number of past Commodores and former sailors who haven’t been to the club for many a day. Hopefully we can do it all again in ten years time.
Saturday, May 4 result: Enterprise – Matt and Ivan Jaycock; Laser – Mark Carnell; Mirror – Jowan Carnell and Will Bray; Redwing – Colin Crabb and Alex Richardson.