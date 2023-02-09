Point-to-point horse racing heads back to the historic course at Buckfastleigh, where the South Pool Harriers stage their meeting on Sunday, writes Donna Harris.
The track is steeped in history, and the six-race card this weekend will not disappoint anyone following the sport or wanting to spend a fun family day out in the countryside.
The Totnes & Bridgetown Races Co Ltd have supported racing in the area for many years, and once again they are sponsoring The Westcountry Champion Chase Mixed-Open race, which is the feature of the day.
Entries include Famous Clermont a multiple point winner, and recent winner at Wincannton for the Chris Barber and Will Biddick combination, along with Kalabaloo for outside raider Tom Ellis who saddled many winners last weekend.
Marcle Ridge is another prolific winner entered also holding a Hunter Chase win to his name. Belami Des Pictons is another catching the eye for trainer Sam Loxton and jockey Keegan Kirkby.
It is the start of the Pony races at this meeting, which heads up the action at 11am with two pony races. The main race card starts at 12 noon, and with 125 entries, some races may be divided.
The first is The Kayley Woollacott Racing Club-sponsored maiden race for four and five year- olds, in which Frozen Account, Got To Wake Up and Wouldn’t Woody are suggestions with recent form.
The Hassall Law-sponsored Intermediate race follows, with many progressive types including Fiston des Issards for the in-form Chris Barber and Will Biddick combination. Dawnie Boy and Macfin are among the outside raiders, also Honest Opinion is an entry for Dean Summersby team.
Toad Hall Cottages sponsor the maiden race for seven year-olds and over, in which suggestions are Arv Way There, Fitzbury, Lavorante, Melvin and Pocatello, who are just a few out of the 28 entries which would result in the race being divided if over the safety limit.
The Jockey Club sponsor the mares and fillies open maiden race which follows, with many debutants catching the eye including Harbour Queen, Maple Leaf, Summerleaze and Whatwillmothersay.
Finally up is the restricted race which is sponsored by Moorland Timber and of the 21 entries Nuova Vita for team Walker and Roc The Motion for the Dean Summersby yard, they could be up against outside raiders Latenightfumble, another from the in-form Tom Ellis team, and Bloodstone for trainer James Henderson.
Entrance to the course is £15 which includes a racecard. Children under 16 go free of charge. Dogs on leads welcome.
The course offers great viewing, with hot and cold food and refreshments, bar, bookies and a number of country trade stands. The course is located alongside the A38 Postcode TQ11 0LT.