SPRING is arriving and once again it’s time to head to the historic race course at Buckfastleigh, when it’s the turn of the South Pool Harriers to host their meeting on Sunday, writes Donna Harris.
Seven races are on offer with a total of 109 entries.
Battles are starting to hot up between the trainers and jockeys, and both Will Biddick and James King will be hoping to add to their tally so far this season for the men’s championship.
The Totnes & Bridgtown Race Co Limited-sponsored Champion Chase mixed open race will be the feature of the day.
Multiple point winner Macklin had an easy win at Milbourne St Andrew recently, while also entered is Yippe Ki Yay, another to get into the winners’ enclosure at Chipley Park recently. Bingo D’Olivate won the conditions race here last season for the Gordon Chambers team and will not have to travel far and. could be close at the finish.
Opening the day is the Tattersalls-sponsored maiden race for four and five-year-olds, and of the 12 entered, this could be a race for owner/trainer and jockey Biddick to score with either No Drama This End or Jambo. They could come up against in-form trainer John Heard’s entry Cullever Steps, which is also among the entries.
Next up is the Hassall Law-sponsored intermediate race in which Arv Way There ran second at this track last season and could well go close for the Heidi Stevens yard, although this race could turn into an exciting finish with Minella Jab a recent winner and Hearts Corner also looking for a quick progression after place form at Chipley Park.
In the Toad Hall cottages-sponsored maiden race for six year-old’s and over in which Keepitfrombecky looks interesting after finishing five lengths second at Chipley Park, Kings Quest for trainer Matt Hampton had good place form last season and One Tree Hill for the Lee Glanville team has a short distance to travel and follow up on their second last season, and Banzigkane looks promising for the Jill Dennis team.
Following on is the Jockey Club maiden race for mares and fillies, which could go the way of suggestions Did Ja Ever, Imperial Pride and also Share The Moment all with place form to note.
Moorland Timber sponsor the restricted race in which Great Colewood looks to enjoy any race-going surface, Hearts Corner’s connections will be hoping for a follow-up on his neck second at Chipley Park, and Chris Barber’s entry Summer Jam was a five-length winner at Chipley Park last month.
Finally up is the Jockey Club and Retraining of racehorses veterans conditions race in which Keep Rolling would be a welcome winner for the Sam Loxton team, and Broadclyst for the Lee Glanville team will not have to travel far to excel here.
Gates open at 10am, and there will be a minute’s silence held before the first race in memory of the sad passing of jockey Keagan Kirkby.
The course is located south of Buckfastleigh alongside the A38. On course facilities on offer are hot and cold food and refreshments, bar, bookies and a host of tradestands.
Trackside viewing is a must at this beautiful track. Entrance to the course is £15 per person, children under-16 free. Dogs on leads welcome. The postcode is TQ11 OUT.