By Mike Jelbert
DIVISION SIX EAST
Newquay 4 v Luckett 2
ON WINNING the toss, Mark Headland looked at the firm, dry wicket and chose to bat.
The experienced Luckett bowlers, Gareth Clements and Martin Budge used the conditions well. Bowling just short of a length they extracted sideways movement making it difficult for the Newquay openers to get it away. Budge took a wicket and bowled four maidens in a miserly opening spell.
Newquay slumped to 28-4 before Charlie Bishop joined skipper Headland. Both batsmen took advantage of anything short, pulling strongly as 44 were added before Bishop fell for 16.
Headland continued to dominate the bowling but no batsman was able to give him a long spell of support.
Headland, playing a captain’s innings, remained unbeaten on 59 to take Newquay to 129, but of the other batsmen only Bishop and Boyd Mallinder with 11 were able to reach double figures.
Change bowler, Stephen Brown, took 4-26 with two wickets a piece for Clements, Budge and Alistair Skeet.
They were aided by excellent fielding in which all ten batsman fell to catches with no chances dropped.
Newquay bowlers were not able to maintain the same control as Luckett’s. Budge was well caught by Sefton off Josh Beasley for 10 whilst Michael Clements was caught and bowled for a rapid 14. There was no more success for Newquay as Ian Roberts with 37 not out and Mike Townsend 39 not out took Luckett to a comfortable win.
Newquay bowled 17 wides and 16 no-balls out of 35 extras.
In addition, dropped catches behind the wicket and in the deep did not help Newquay’s cause.
Luckett 134-2 (20pts) beat Newquay 129 (4pts) by eight wickets.