CORNWALL'S Chris Harris inspired Glasgow Tigers to their first Cab Direct Championship title with a magnificent performance across the two legs of the final against defending champions Poole Pirates.
Harris followed up his five-ride paid maximum in the first leg at Ashfield Stadium on Monday night, when the Tigers won 52-38, with another superb 14-point haul at Poole last night as the Tigers went down 47-43, only denied another full house by a defeat to Steve Worrall in heat 15.
It meant Glasgow won the tie 95-85 aggregate, and Harris was clearly the star of the show.
He told Glasgow's social media feed: "It is fantastic. It is what the club, the fans and everyone has worked for for years, and to do it down here at Poole, who dominate all the time, is something special.
"I was disappointed to lose in my last ride but I will take it because we have won the league."
He added: "It has been fantastic working with this bunch of guys. They all wanted to win as much as anybody else,
"I have given it my all this year and this is the icing on the cake."