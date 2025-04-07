CORNISHMAN Chris ‘Bomber’ Harris ended his long wait for a Championship League Riders’ title with victory at the seventh time of asking at Scunthorpe on Sunday.
The Glasgow skipper, who had twice previously finished runner-up in the event, headed up a Tigers one-two in the final with a superb move to slice between team-mate Kyle Howarth and home No.1 Steve Worrall on the opening lap.
Worrall had led the qualifying scores on 14 points, being denied a maximum by Redcar’s Charles Wright who also made the final but finished off the rostrum.
Harris said: “This is a really special win for me. It’s a title I wanted to tick off my list. I’ve won almost everything now in British Speedway.
“The day started good and then there were a few issues with set-ups. We made a bit of a gamble in the final and it worked. I made the cut back and went through the middle.”
Fellow Cornishman, Ben Barker, who rides for the Plymouth Gladiators, finished joint sixth after the qualifying heats with a total of eight points from his five rides.
On Saturday, Redcar made it three Pairs titles in four years with victory in the first half of the Championship Big Weekend at Workington.
Bears duo Erik Riss and Charles Wright defeated Poole in the final, with the race featuring a crash between Riss and Lewis Kerr on the first lap from which the Pirates rider was disqualified.
Riss then overtook Zach Cook in the re-run with Wright third as the Teesside outfit made sure of the crown, with Wright taking it for the fourth time in his career in total.
Glasgow duo Harris and Kyle Howarth had led the scoring from the qualifiers, but they were beaten by Redcar in the first semi-final, whilst Plymouth’s Nicolai Klindt and Barker were edged out by Poole in the second.