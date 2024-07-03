By Roger Ellard, East Cornwall Bowls League secretary
THE number of leagues games played reached the halfway mark of the season at the end of June, which means all clubs will reflect on their results to date and review what they need to do to improve or maintain achievements so far.
Current leaders Wadebridge (49.5pts) did not play last week thus currently allowing both Looe (40.5) and Callington (40) to close the gap a little at the top end of the table, including Callington taking a superb maximum seven points from their match at Kensey Vale.
Looe though do still remain a hard nut to crack for Callington.
Both Camelford and Saltash have improved to climb to higher league positions of fourth and fifth respectively.
Previous seasons have demonstrated however, the halfway line of the season is no time to predict what the outcome will be at the end of the season, given that seven points are available for each match.
This number of potential points can therefore have a tremendous impact on the final league positions.
With that in mind, it will be interesting to monitor the results of Bodmin, Torpoint and Liskeard, all recent winners and capable of what would seem at this stage to be an impossible task.
Finally to Lostwithiel who, due to unforeseen circumstances, are bottom of the pack due to having only played six matches to date.