Cornwall Cricket League Division Four East latest round-up
ST NEOT enjoyed a good weekend as they beat both St Stephen and St Blazey Seconds to extend their lead at the top of the table.
Saturday saw them head to St Stephen who made 229-6, but Toby Haley smashed 138 not out to give the visitors an easy nine-wicket victory.
Jack Kent was 72 not out at the other end.
Sunday saw them restrict St Blazey to 158-6 with Spencer Ham taking 2-25 from his ten overs.
The chase was led by Liam Jones’ 49 and 30 from David Masters as they got home by five wickets.
Tom Harris finished 123 not out (10 fours, 10 sixes) in Menheniot-Looe Seconds’ 90-run win over their Launceston counterparts at Fourgates.
They made 259-8 before restricting the visitors to 169-6. Brian Caddy took 3-38.
Duloe won by 25 runs at St Blazey Seconds having been dismissed for 225.
James Oates (50no), Thomas Turpin (43) and Aaron Conway (37) were in the runs before Matt Julian (3-29) and Simon Massey (2-31) shared five wickets as Martin Porthouse made 120 for the hosts.
Lanhydrock Seconds were far from full strength against visiting Buckland Monachorum who won by 69 runs having posted 218-2.
Lanhydrock’s reply ended on 149-5 with David Harland ending on 38 not out.
Opener Alfie Wilson made 32 while Mark Trudgeon was unbeaten on 29.
Lanhydrock were back in action on Sunday at Newquay and lost a close contest by six runs.
They restricted Newquay to 183-7 with James Elkins (2-27) and Brian Barnicoat taking a brace each.
The chase started well with Luke Buckland (19), Jasper Heaver (45) and Christian James (27) all getting starts, but Jonny Andrews took 5-47 for the hosts.
The other game saw Pencarrow win by 32 runs against St Minver having been dismissed for 131.