Grassroots Sports
GOLF
St Mellion Golf Club
Seniors Section ‘The Fossils’ by Keith Field
After two postponements, the Easter Scramble finally got to be played on Thursday, April 11, and from the yellow tees. The weather just about played ball although the course was surrounded by low cloud/fog for several hours during play but at least the temperature was quite pleasant.
Unsurprisingly, the Kernow course was very damp but the greens were in excellent condition beneath the residual ‘dew’ deposited by the mizzle.
Although the water droplets did slow down the putts, it did allow the latter players in the teams of three to track where the preceding putts had run and could then adjust their shots.
It was decided that with this being a fun game planned to play in March, the new WHS calculation would not be adopted, and so all teams benefited with a slightly higher stroke allowance. But as they received 10% of their total shot allowance, it had no real effect on the results.
The teams knew it was essential to get a few birdies on the card and that is just what the winners did.
With taskmaster, Marc Nash cajoling team mates Mike Page and Keith Field to maintain his target of birdies for each half, the team fell slightly behind on the front nine.
After reviewing their front nine performance as they waited for the green to clear on 10, it was clear that one team-mate had to get some drives in and so the tactics were amended to suit.
However, it didn’t go quite to plan as Nash hit a superb tee shot that fell to earth on the green, and after just missing with his eagle putt, up stepped Field to drain his putt from at least 20 feet and in doing so set off a birdie fest for the team that included the best part of a 30-foot stunning birdie putt by Mike Page on the 14th.
The putts continued to fall from distance and with no bogies on their card it came as no surprise to the team that they scored a truly impressive 56.4 which was destined to take top spot.
Elsewhere across the field, there were many great scores handed in and in determining the minor placings, decimal points became very important.
Brian Shaughnessy, Greg Clark and David Shawcross took second by just 0.5 from Dave Morton, Alex Naismith and Nigel Coulson-Stevens who in turn were only 0.4 ahead of Tony Hurley, Guy Pennington and Keith Abbott.
Results: 1 Keith Field, Marc Nash and Mike Page – 56.4; 2 Brian Shaughnessy, Greg Clark and David Shawcross – 62; 3 Dave Morton, Alex Naismith and Nigel Coulson-Stevens – 62.5; 4 Tony Hurley, Guy Pennington and Keith Abbott – 62.9.
While most of the Fossils were fighting it out for chocolate, four players were battling it out in the semi-final of the Winter Greensomes.
It came as no surprise that the advantage would swing dramatically with two evenly-matched teams and that the contest would go the full distance.
Whether it affected the result remains unanswered but Dave Vincent underestimated his own strength as he pulled his driver out of his bag and promptly snapped his shaft.
Although he continued using his 3 wood to drive prodigious distances, was that the factor that enabled Mike Tamblin and Ian Edwards to win the match on the 18th over Vincent and his partner, captain Chris de Beaufort after being three down at one stage?
The victors can now anticipate their final challenge against Keith Abbott and Norman Wreford which should be an epic encounter.
St Austell Golf Club
Ladies Weekend Stableford – Saturday, March 30
1 Annie Lund – 31pts; 2 Sam Pyne – 30; Gill Dinnis – 27.
Lady Vets Stableford – Monday, April 1
1 Julie Green – 39pts; 2 Pat Walker – 27; 3 Rosemary Mitchell – 26pts.
Seniors Texas Scramble – Tuesday, April 2
1 Duncan Connabeer, Paul Edmunds, Ed Gard and Martin Roseby – 52; 2 Martin Appleby, Keith Baker, Ian Dibbens and Mark Goodman – 53; 3 David Chantry, John Cossey, Alfie Johns and Bill Truscott – 55 (c/b).
Ladies Individual Stableford – Thursday, April 4
1 Jackie Nile – 38pts; 2 Pat Walker – 37; 3 Sylvia Rawle – 34.
SATURDAY, April 6 saw all sections enjoy a ‘Teams of Four’ competition with two scores to count as part of the captains’ drive-in.
This included all outgoing captains, new vice-captains and new captains of men, ladies, senior men and juniors.
Results: 1 Kevin Roach, Steve Pill, Josh Omlo and Jonathan Doherty – 89pts; 2 Adam Haynes, Archie Haynes and Jeremy Burt – 87 (teams of three got full handicap); 3 Derek Loader, Bob Wright, Mark Batt and Ken Brooks – 86.
Mixed Competition (Holes 1-9 Better Ball and Holes 10-18 Greensomes Stableford) – Sunday, April 7
1 Matt Lawrence and Chloe Rawle – 47pts; 2 Billy Pearce and Sue Pascoe – 44 (c/b); 3 PJ Lund and Annie Lund – 44.
Seniors away match v Trevose – Monday, April 8
THE Seniors made the short trip over to Trevose but despite a gallant effort, were beaten 5-3 by their hosts.
Seniors Individual Stableford – Tuesday, April 9
Division One (0-15 Handicap): 1 David Weeks – 39pts; 2 Dave Radnor – 36 (c/b); 3 Patrick Morgan – 36.
Division Two (16-21 Handicap): 1 Rob Phillips – 36pts; 2 Ron Hawken – 34; 3 Tony Morgan – 31.
Division Three (22+ Handicap): 1 Dave Bridges – 34pts; 2 Pete Smith – 32 (c/b); 3 Martin Roseby – 32.
Ladies Dickey’s Day Trophy - Individual Stableford – Thursday, April 11
1 Sylvia Rawle – 39pts; 2 Christine Brown – 37; 3 Pat Walker – 36 (c/b).
All Sections Edwin Broad Individual Stableford and Edwin Broad Cup for Best team comprising 3 Men and 1 Lady with all scores to count - Saturday 13th April
Individual Stableford – Overall Men: 1 Steve Myford – 41pts; 2 Morley Lambert – 40 (c/b); 3 Steve Hayhurst – 40.
Individual Stableford – Overall Ladies: 1 Hayley Beard – 37pts (c/b); 2 Genevieve Facey – 37 (c/b); 3 Chloe Rawle – 37.
Edwin Broad Cup: Winners – Simon Austin-Rattenbury, Kevin Metherell, Dan Burr and Trudy Metherell – 139pts.
Mixed Greensomes on the Par 4’s & 5’s and Better Ball on the Par 3’s – Sunday, April 14
1 Matt Lawrence and Chloe Rawle – 52pts; 2 Chris and Alison Granger – 46; 3 Stan Carter and Sylvia Rawle – 42.
SNOOKER
St Blazey and District League
THE 2023/24 St Blazey and District Snooker League season has finished for another year, writes Geoff Hawken.
The top division – the Victory League – saw Bethel A win the title, while St Blazey A took the Rees League honours.
The roll of honour is as follows: Victory League: Winners – Bethel A; Runners-up – Pelynt; Rees League: Winners – St Blazey A; Runners-up - Tregonissey B; Team Pairs: Winners – Bethel A; Runners-up – Bugle A; Team Handicap: Winners – Mevagissey B; Runners-up – Bethel D; Team Handicap Plate: Winners – Pelynt; Runners-up – St Blazey A; Seniors: Winner – Les Shakespeare (Lerryn); Runner-up – Roger Smithson (Bethel C); Bill Tom's: Winner – Darren Lock (St Neot); Willie Thomas: Winner – Liam Reynolds (St Blazey A); Runner-up – Ryan Orchard (Tregonissey B); Singles: Winner – Andrew Best (Bugle A); Runner-up – Darren Lock (St Neot); Doubles: Winners – Matt Green and Mark Ashton (Bethel A); Runners-up – Gary Spencer and Andrew Best (Bugle A); Boyton Trophy: Winner – Garry Stephens (Bethel A); Runner-up – Geoff Hawken (Bethel D); Victory League rankings winner: Andrew Gooch (Pelynt – 90); Rees League rankings winner: Chris Brown (St Blazey – 79). Victory League highest break: Andrew Best (Bugle A) – 90; Rees League highest break: Chris Brown (St Blazey) – 54; Doubles Handicaps: Winners – Kyle Bennetts and Nate Taylor (Tregonissey B); Runners-up – Ben Prynn and Matt Chesterfield (Mevagissey A); Victory League Runabout Shield: Winners – Tregonnisey B; Rees League Runabout Shield: Winners – St Blazey A; Victory League winners v Rest of the League: Bethel A won 3-0; Rees League winners v Rest of the League: Rest of the League won 3-1.
TENNIS
St Ives Tennis Club
ANYONE for tennis? St Ives Tennis Club is holding an Open Day on Sunday April 28, writes Mike Sincliar.
Ahead of the 2024 summer season and the new membership year, the club is inviting anyone interested in trying out its facilities with view to possibly joining to come along to a fun day.
It offers the opportunity for adults and juniors of all standards to play on Cornwall’s first synthetic clay surface, meet and play with members and enjoy refreshments throughout the day – at the courts overlooking Porthminster Beach.
There is an adult mix-in from 10am until 12, for more serious players a ladies session from 12 until 1pm and a men’s hit from 1pm to 2pm with a session for juniors straight after for an hour.
Club officials and members will be on hand to explain what the club offers, and all anyone interested needs to bring are a racket and suitable sports shoes.
Full information about the club can be found online at https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/StIvesTennisClub