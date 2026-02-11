ST MELLION GOLF CLUB LATEST
THE club’s ladies section finally enjoyed their first competition of 2026 on Wednesday, February 4, which was won by Sue Wenmoth.
A large amount of rainfall and storms has hit the course with head greenkeeper Mike Bush reporting that the average rainfall in December is normally 174mm and St Mellion had 324mm, whilst in January the average is 150mm but 316mm came down.
The greenkeeping staff have been working hard to make the course playable for members and guests.
Wenmoth, who won the three-person competition with a score of 33 points, said: “It was a pleasure to get back on the course to play in good conditions except for rain and a fierce wind on the 18th hole which cleared soon after!
Wednesday, February 11 was also fit for play with a fun day held.
A small field played 12 holes with one score to count on par fives, two on par fours and three on the par threes.
Wenmoth added: “Although it was a dry day, the course was wet in places after more rain, but it was great to be out in the fresh air.”
The results of the four-person competition were Pam Hughes, Wendy Phillips, Cheryl Bridgeman and Pauline Windscheffel with 48 points, five clear of runners-up Sue Wenmoth, Sally Floyd, Karen Ford and Phillippa Bown.
