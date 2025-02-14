Looe Golf Club Lady Vets latest by Sara Walker
A NINE-HOLE three-ball stableford off the blue tees was held with best two scores to count on Wednesday, February 6.
Each player was allowed three mulligans (a free second shot) one from the tee, one on the green and one from anywhere else on the course.
The winners on 46 points were Toni Stokes, Wendy Shore and Jenny Deacon, second with 40 on count back on the last three holes were Margaret Bunton, Jackie Courts and Shirley Nicholls and third on 40 were Norma Knight, Sandy King and Di Sobey.
The following week saw nine lady vets venture out and play a three-ball stableford competition off the blue tees with best two scores to count.
Winners on 46 points were Wendy Shore, Toni Stokes and Sara Walker, three ahead of Jenny Deacon, Maria Turnbull and Jill Westbrook.
Third on 40 were Margaret Bunton, Jackie Courts and Sheila Tilbrook.