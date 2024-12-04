By Sue Wenmoth
St Mellion Golf Club Ladies’ Section latest
Fun Day – Wednesday, November 27
A SMALL field played an individual stableford over nine holes, while two cards were picked at random and their scores added together to find the winners.
It was the luck of the draw but the organiser Wendy made sure that even those who may have had a good score but were drawn with a not so good score were not disappointed.
All players receiving a pair of Christmas socks, with the winners – Julie Cleaton and Helen Wormald – earning two pairs!
Results: 1 Julie Cleaton and Helen Wormald – 31pts; 2 Pam Hughes and Phillippa Bown – 29pts; 3 Wendy Phillips and Sue Newton – 27pts; 4 Sue Wenmoth and Geraldine Howley – 23pts.
Looe Golf Club Lady Vets latest by Carole Day
IN DRY, overcast conditions, the ladies played a nine-hole Stableford off the blue tees on Thursday, November 14 with all scores to count on par threes, two scores on par fours and one score on par fives.
Winners with 49 points were Toni Stokes, Carol Stevens and Sheila Tilbrook, five ahead of Sara Walker, Sandy King and Jill Joce in second.
Maureen Leaver, Clarice Barriball and w/c made up the top three with 34 points.
A fortnight later, in overcast weather, a good field of Lady Vets played a nine-hole three-ball stableford off the blue tees with best two scores to count.
It turned out to be a very close contest as the winners by just one point were Sandy King, Jax Wailes and Jill Westbrook with 41 points pushing Sara Walker, Pat Butler and Lynne Staines into second place with 40 points.
Shirley Nicholls, Margaret Bunton and Alison Talling were two points further back in third.