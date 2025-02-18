St Mellion Golf Club
Seniors Section ‘The Fossils’ - By Keith Field
THE Winter Greensomes provided some intriguing pairings on Thursday, February 13.
Three of the ties were pretty close affairs with Marc Nash and David Furse taking the 17th and 18th to win two-up in the first.
Brian Pound and Allan Evans secured their place in the next round, 3&2 over Alec Brannan and Lawrence Drew, with each team producing eye-watering putts (especially Evans on the ninth and Brannan on the 12th).
Albert Gunning and Colin Hatton took off like a whippet over Melvyn Carter and John Clements, but by the turn they held only a one-shot advantage which soon disappeared into a lead for Carter and Clements.
But to prove their start wasn’t a flash in the pan, Gunning and Hatton surged again to run out victorious 3&1.
The final match was not so close with Ian Edwards and Pete Williams building a commanding lead following the first six holes with the scores even.
The pressure only increased on Nigel Coulson-Stevens and partner Lawrence Rowley as with a few errant shots the lead kept building so that Edwards and Williams ran out comfortable winners 5&3.
Ladies’ Section by Sue Wenmoth
Wednesday Fun Day – February 12
THIS competition was a Three Ball Better Ball with two scores to count but with a twist.
All holes were made par fives so there could be some very high Stableford scores made. One player had a birdie two with two shots on a par three, earning seven points for her team.
There was also nearest the pin in two on the third hole from Karen Ford.
Winners: Cheryl Bridgeman, Sally Floyd and Evelyn Postles – 115pts; Runners-up: Pam Hughes, Bridgitte Worth and Glynis Church – 107pts; 3 Pauline Windscheffel, Karen Ford and Cathryn Braithwaite – 105.